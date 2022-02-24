Evergy (EVRG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,267. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

