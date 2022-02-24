Evergy (EVRG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.
In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,267. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
