Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 98.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.