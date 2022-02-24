Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.21.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,111 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

