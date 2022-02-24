Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.21.

EXAS stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $140.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,749 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $127,187.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

