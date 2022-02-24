Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $127,187.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,875 shares of company stock worth $1,569,111 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 92,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

