Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $68.99, with a volume of 3209640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

Specifically, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $127,187.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,875 shares of company stock worth $1,569,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

