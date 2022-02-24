ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.35-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.ExlService also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.600 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.50.
Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,050. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ExlService by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About ExlService (Get Rating)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
