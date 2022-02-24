Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Lowered to $101.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,245,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

