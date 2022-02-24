Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after acquiring an additional 102,594 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,018,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $186.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.09. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

