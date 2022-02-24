Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51, RTT News reports. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.70-$7.95 EPS.

EXR stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.61. 984,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,857. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,791,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.