F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.26 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

