Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356 over the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

