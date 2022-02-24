Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $488.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James reduced their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

