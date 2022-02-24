Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 545,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 749.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 332,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

