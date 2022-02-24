Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSS. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,780,000 after purchasing an additional 91,634 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,131. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

