Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.15

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.15 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 2278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $9,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 199.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

