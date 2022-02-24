Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $46,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $11.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.03. 33,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,149. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,636. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

