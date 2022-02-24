Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,387 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Horizon worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

FHN traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $17.06. 229,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

