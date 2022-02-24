Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $56,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,176,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

