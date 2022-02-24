Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $27.22 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,744 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.06. The company had a trading volume of 87,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,751. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.49. The stock has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

