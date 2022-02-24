Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $18.51 Million in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.16. 156,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,559. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.