Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,681 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 567,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $43,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 4,347.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.03. 29,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,609. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,129 shares of company stock worth $1,498,803. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.