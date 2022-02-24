Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,798,000 after buying an additional 1,258,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.28. 158,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,896,691. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

