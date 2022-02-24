Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

