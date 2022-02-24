Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $537.14 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $17.12 or 0.00048491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.12 or 0.06682999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,281.07 or 0.99945629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 167,814,659 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.