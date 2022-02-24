Financial Comparison: AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.5% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial 4.84% 5.90% 4.31% Federated Hermes 20.78% 24.21% 14.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AssetMark Financial and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Federated Hermes 1 1 1 0 2.00

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.82%. Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Federated Hermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $530.30 million 3.23 -$7.81 million $0.35 66.51 Federated Hermes $1.30 billion 2.40 $270.29 million $2.75 11.69

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats AssetMark Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

