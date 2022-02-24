FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

