FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 57.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12,516.7% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $295.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

