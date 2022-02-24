FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $90.74 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,982. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Inter Parfums Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.