First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,411 shares of company stock worth $262,158. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.