First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 285.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 719,319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of First Horizon worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 137.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 531,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 307,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 450,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after acquiring an additional 664,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Horizon by 118.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

