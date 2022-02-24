First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Cut by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,083 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,494,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 582,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $45.14. 149,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,798. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.