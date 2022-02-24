Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 33.0% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,691,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

