Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285,248 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fiserv worth $187,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 27,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

