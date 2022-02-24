Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.01

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.01 and last traded at $92.24, with a volume of 27596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Get Fiserv alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.