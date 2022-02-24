Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3,253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of HAIL opened at $45.08 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $65.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29.

