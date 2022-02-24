Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.63% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:SMDD opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $41.52.

About ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

