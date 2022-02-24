Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 18,451 Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

