Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $233,000 Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.58% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

