Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $233,000 Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.58% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (JJE)
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.