Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,044 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000.

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.65 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

