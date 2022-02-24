Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,044 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000.
NYSE:BUD opened at $62.65 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.