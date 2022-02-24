Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 13,783 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

