Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 25,902 Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,902 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.36% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JJA opened at $25.53 on Thursday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

