Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.39. 81,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,407,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

