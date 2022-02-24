FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of FONR stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.89. FONAR has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FONAR by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 751.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 101,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

