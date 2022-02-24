Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.66. 256,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,302. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $110.64 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

