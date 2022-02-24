Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.80

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.80 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 36.90 ($0.50). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 37.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 79,400 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.95) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.95) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a market cap of £114.51 million and a PE ratio of -74.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42.
About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
