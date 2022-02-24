Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 107.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $146.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on FNV shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

