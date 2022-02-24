Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 159,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Verastem at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 182,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Verastem stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $209.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Verastem Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.