Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,571 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Berry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Berry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Berry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Berry by 20.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.68. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

