Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

